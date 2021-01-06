MONDAY
7:55 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Southeast Kirk Avenue in Pendleton.
8:23 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Klickitat Street in Umatilla.
9:27 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle on Rosalynn Drive in Stanfield.
9:46 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southeast Goodwin Avenue in Pendleton.
10:57 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Pendleton Riverside Apartments on Northwest Carden Avenue in Pendleton.
1:13 p.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary at Umatilla RV Park on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
2:46 p.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:59 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northwest Sixth Street in Pendleton.
9:52 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Vista Village on Southwest Houtama Road.
TUESDAY
12:34 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Buffalo Lane in Hermiston.
7:57 a.m. — Police responded to a reported assault on North Fourth Street in Athena.
9:20 a.m. — Police responded to the report of an unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle at Mid Columbia Bus Company on East Airport Road in Hermiston.
11:50 a.m. — The Umatilla Police Department responded to Sixth Street in Umatilla on the report of a missing person who has not been heard from in at least a week, according to police.
4:33 p.m. — Police responded to two reports of a burglary on East Main Street in Hermiston.
6:51 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Sixth Street in Umatilla.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
•The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gordon James Junior Rock, 52, on felony counts of the unlawful possession of methamphetamine and parole/LSA violation.
•The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gary Zachasry Smith, 30, on three counts, including two felony counts of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement, and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.
•The Boardman Police Department arrested Jose Damian Garcia, 22, on three counts, including felony counts of first-degree burglary and failing to appear in court, and one misdemeanor count of second-degree criminal mischief.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Carrie Lynn Simons, 36, on five counts, including one felony count of attempting to elude/flee law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving, attempting to elude/flee law enforcement, and failing to appear in court.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Lacyenda R Madsen, 30, on four counts, including two felony counts of strangulation (aggravated assault), and misdemeanor counts of harassment and interfering with law enforcement as they make a report.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Amanda Maurissa Anderson Waine, 36, on four counts, including one count of menacing, and misdemeanor counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, and harassment.
•The Hermiston Police Department arrested Ridge Christian Matzen, 27, on five counts, including one felony count of the possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, one misdemeanor count of the possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and two felony counts of failure to appear in court.
