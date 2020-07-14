MONDAY
6:48 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Colonel Jordan Road in Hermiston.
9:14 a.m. — An assault was reported on West Oak Avenue in Hermiston.
9:17 a.m. — A theft was reported on Canal Road in Hermiston.
10:54 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:45 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred at Catalpa Tree RV Park on Southeast 11th Street in Pendleton.
12:39 p.m. — A burglary was reported at Great Northern Bark Company on Northwest Cedar Street in Pilot Rock.
2:57 p.m. — A Xbox was reported stolen from a residence at Green Acres on Patterson Ferry Road in Irrigon.
3:18 p.m. — Police responded to a reported assault at Irrigon Shell Station on East Highway 730 in Irrigon.
3:28 p.m. — A burglary was reported on North First Place in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
5:20 a.m. — Police responded to the report of a fight at a rental property on Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
The Oregon State Police arrested Steven Dario Quiriconi, 62, on two charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
