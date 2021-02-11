HERMISTON — Hermiston police arrested a man they believe was "on a mission to cause incredible harm" to the occupants of Hermiston home on Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Howard Califf, 46, of Hermiston, was detained after officers arrived at the 250 block of East Gladys Avenue at about 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man with a gun, according to a news release from Hermiston Police Department.
Califf had previously lived at the residence in question but was no longer allowed there after a court order issued in December 2020. According to police, Califf allegedly fired "several rounds" inside the residence at a 47-year-old male relative of the residents, who was doing repairs inside the home at the time. A dog belonging to the relative was shot multiple times while protecting its owner, the news release stated, but is expected to make a full recovery.
Califf was lodged at the Umatilla County Jail on charges including attempted murder, animal abuse, first degree burglary, menacing, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest. His bail is listed at $340,000.
"It is our belief based on statements and evidence collected, Mr. Califf was on a mission to cause incredible harm to all tenants of the house," Police Chief Jason Edmiston wrote. "Fortunately, the tenants were not home and the protective actions of the dog coupled with quick decisions by the victim along with a City of Hermiston employee, who happened to be in the area at the time, thwarted the plan."
