Alex James Crites

Age: 21 Sex: M

Charge: Failure to Appear —Theft I

Bail: $20,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Patrick Wayne Crowson

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — Theft II

Bail: $55,000

Last known location: Elgin

Shelby Nicole Delong

Age: 24 Sex: F

Charge: Parole Violation — Attempt to commit B felony, Manufacture/ Delivery II x2

Bail: No Bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Gabriela G Flores Felix

Age: 30 Sex: F

Charge: FTA — Theft I

Bail: $10,000

Last known location: Walla Walla

Antonio Garcia

Age: 35 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — Delivery and Possession of Methamphetamine

Bail: $60,000

Last known location: Boardman

Shane Dale Noone

Age: 31 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — Riot and Assault III

Bail: $30,000

Last known location: Portland

Timothy Allen Okaly

Age: 44 Sex: M

Charge: PV — Possession of Heroin

Bail: No Bail

Last known location: Pendleton

Carlos A Gonzalez Orellana

Age: 49 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — DUII

Bail: $160,000

Last known location: Hermiston

Antonio Reco Reaves

Age: 37 Sex: M

Charge: FTA — Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine

Bail: $40,000

Last known location: Burien, Washington

Robyn Lynn Zook

Age: 40 Sex: F

Charge: PV — ID Theft

Bail: No Bail

Last known location: Umatilla

