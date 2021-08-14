Alex James Crites
Age: 21 Sex: M
Charge: Failure to Appear —Theft I
Bail: $20,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Patrick Wayne Crowson
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — Theft II
Bail: $55,000
Last known location: Elgin
Shelby Nicole Delong
Age: 24 Sex: F
Charge: Parole Violation — Attempt to commit B felony, Manufacture/ Delivery II x2
Bail: No Bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Gabriela G Flores Felix
Age: 30 Sex: F
Charge: FTA — Theft I
Bail: $10,000
Last known location: Walla Walla
Antonio Garcia
Age: 35 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — Delivery and Possession of Methamphetamine
Bail: $60,000
Last known location: Boardman
Shane Dale Noone
Age: 31 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — Riot and Assault III
Bail: $30,000
Last known location: Portland
Timothy Allen Okaly
Age: 44 Sex: M
Charge: PV — Possession of Heroin
Bail: No Bail
Last known location: Pendleton
Carlos A Gonzalez Orellana
Age: 49 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — DUII
Bail: $160,000
Last known location: Hermiston
Antonio Reco Reaves
Age: 37 Sex: M
Charge: FTA — Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine
Bail: $40,000
Last known location: Burien, Washington
Robyn Lynn Zook
Age: 40 Sex: F
Charge: PV — ID Theft
Bail: No Bail
Last known location: Umatilla
