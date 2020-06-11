WEDNESDAY
8:00 a.m. — A burglary was reported at Spofford Station on Elliot Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:42 a.m. — A theft was reported at Tollgate Shopping Center on Highway 204 in Weston.
10:18 a.m. — Police responded to a report of the authorized entry of a motor vehicle at Space Age on Highway 207 in Hermiston.
11:14 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
11:35 a.m. — A driver suffered a minor foot injury in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 11 near Milton-Freewater.
12:20 p.m. — Multiple agencies responded to a controlled burn that reportedly got out of control on Usage Lane in Irrigon.
1:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on East Jennie Avenue in Hermiston.
1:23 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft Eagle Creek Road in Athena.
2:02 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Southeast Fourth Street in Hermiston.
2:07 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on West Eskimo Avenue in Hermiston.
4:25 p.m. — Pendleton police made an arrest at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton for an alleged theft.
4:48 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a drone flying in front of the Umatilla County Courthouse on Southeast Fourth Street in Pendleton and hovering over a window to the victims' conference room.
8:20 p.m. — Police responded to a report of shots fired on West Crockett Road in Milton-Freewater.
8:31 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on East Ridgeway Avenue in Hermiston.
10:28 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Third Street in Pendleton.
10:42 p.m. — Pendleton police and fire responded to a report of a motorhome on fire on Northwest Bailey Avenue in Pendleton.
THURSDAY
7:06 a.m. — Police responded to a report of an explosion on East Highland Avenue and Southeast Seventh Street in Hermiston.
9:22 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on North First Street in Hermiston.
12:07 p.m. — Police responded to a reported theft at Crabby's Underground Saloon on Southwest First Street in Pendleton.
5:35 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Northeast 10th Street in Hermiston.
5:46 p.m. — Pendleton police arrested someone for an alleged theft at Walmart on Southwest Court Avenue in Pendleton.
7:30 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Southeast Butte Drive in Hermiston.
11:13 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Winesap Road in Milton-Freewater.
FRIDAY
12:10 a.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on El Monte Street in Umatilla.
6:21 a.m. — Police responded to a reported theft on Appleton Road in Milton-Freewater.
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
•The Oregon State Police arrested Mary Ann Moeck, 62, on three charges, including one count of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
•The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Alonzo Sebastian Tomas, 33, on three charges, including one count of DUII (alcohol).
•The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Robert Lynn Sargent, 52, on two charges, including one felony count for failing to report as a sex offender.
Thursday
•The Milton-Freewater Police Department arrested Ramos Olmos Huerta Jr., 37, on three charges, including one count of harassment (domestic violence).
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Alissa Joy Mlsna, 29, on two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and one count of felony possession of cocaine.
•The Pendleton Police Department arrested Jasmin Marie Cardenas Burns, 26, on one count of felony second-degree assault.
