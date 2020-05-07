WEDNESDAY
3:12 p.m. — A theft was reported at 3 Mile Dam on Umatilla River Road in Hermiston.
5:12 p.m. — A domestic disturbance occurred on Madison Street in Umatilla.
THURSDAY
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Wednesday
The Pendleton Police Department arrested Christian Ryan Perkins, 20, on three charges, including one count of DUII (controlled substance) and one felony count for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Thursday
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Nicole Chrstine Shaffer, 24, on one count of felony possession of meth.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Tomica Leigh Anne Long, 23, on two charges, including felony possession of meth.
The Umatilla Tribal Police Department arrested Scott Lloyd Lee Jr., 26, on two charges, including felony possession of meth.
