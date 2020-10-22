WEDNESDAY
6:38 a.m. — The driver of a pickup reported minor injuries after crashing into the rear end of a semi pulling hay while traveling westbound on Interstate 84 near mile post 206.
THURSDAY
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Thursday
The Hermiston Police Department arrested Kara Ann Sowell, 34, on three charges, including one count each for felony possession of meth and felony possession of a controlled substance.
