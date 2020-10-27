MONDAY
7:38 a.m. — A theft was reported on South Highway 395 in Hermiston.
10:39 a.m. — Police responded to a reported burglary on Southwest 11th Street in Hermiston.
TUESDAY
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Monday
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Sierra Dawn Schultz, 31, on two charges, including one count of felony possession of meth.
