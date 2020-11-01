FRIDAY
SATURDAY
SUNDAY
ARRESTS, CITATIONS
Friday
The Oregon State Police arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 34, on three charges, including one felony count for the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Saturday
The Umatilla County Sheriff's Office arrested Quincy Malik Castillo, 20, on one felony count each of possession of a controlled substance and the manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
The Umatilla Tribal Polcie Department arrested Alger Phillip Brigham, 34, on one felony tribal charge each of dangerous drugs, criminal activity in drugs and criminal drug promotion.
