IRRIGON — A woman was arrested Friday, Sept. 4, after police say she threatened to attack her husband with a machete and burn his Irrigon residence down in July.
The Morrow County Sheriff's Office arrested Bobbi Jo Fleetwood, 28, and the Morrow County District Attorney has charged her with seven crimes, including one felony count for attempted assault and two felony counts for unlawful use of a weapon.
Fleetwood was arraigned at the Morrow County Circuit Court in Heppner on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and pleaded not guilty to all seven charges. She is also facing four misdemeanor charges, including two counts of menacing, second degree criminal trespassing and third-degree criminal mischief.
According to a press release, the Morrow County Sheriff's Office was called around 6:45 p.m. on July 27 to the Irrigon residence for the report of an unknown female threatening her husband with a machete. The woman reportedly left the scene but threatened to return and burn the house down, the release stated.
The sheriff's office conducted an investigation and used interviews and a photo lineup to identify and arrest Fleetwood on Sept. 4.
Fleetwood is currently being held at the Umatilla County Jail in Pendleton on $50,000 bail. She is scheduled to appear in court for a probable cause preliminary hearing on Sept. 15.
