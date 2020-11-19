PORTLAND — Meyer Memorial Trust today announced 150 Annual Funding Opportunity grants, totaling $21.3 million, to organizations working to create a more equitable and flourishing Oregon. These grants will support organizations that work with and grow communities that have long experienced disparities.
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation in Pendleton received a $300,000 grant to redevelop the Lucky 7 manufactured home park with new, high-efficiency homes on the reservation.
Meyer redesigned its grants program five years ago and has since focused on investments that break down inequities through local and statewide policy and systems change. Last fall, in its 2019 Annual Funding Opportunity, Meyer awarded 142 grants, totaling $17.5 million.
