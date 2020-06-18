100 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 18, 1920
All fish stories will henceforth be silenced by W. D. Humphrey, local sportsman, who returned this morning from Wallula, Washington, accompanied by a 115 pound sturgeon 6 feet 10 inches in length, caught in the waters of the Columbia river. The fish, which is a beautiful specimen, was caught with Sturgeon hook, baited with veal. No rod, only a rope line, was used. Mr. Humphrey said that it took considerable strategy to land the sturgeon. It was caught two days ago and was kept tied up and in the water until placed on the N. P. train today. A sturgeon dies hard and the fish was still breathing when it arrived here. Mr. Humphrey says he likes the sport so well that he plans to go back to Wallula and bring home a basketful.
50 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 18, 1970
Gasoline was selling for 32.9 cents per gallon for regular and 36.9 for premium in service stations of major oil companies in Hermiston this week, a drop of six cents. Cut rate stations had prices posted Wednesday of 29.9 and 33.9. The price drop has reportedly brought a big gain in gasoline sales. One of the top major station operators said his sales volume has jumped from 700 to 1,300 gallons daily.
25 Years Ago
From the East Oregonian
June 18, 1995
Watermelons, potatoes, sagebrush — and power plants. With three of the electric power-producing plants either under construction or ready to break ground in Hermiston and Boardman, this part of Eastern Oregon might one day be known as much for its megawatts as for its melons. Growth in the area, salmon-saving measures restricting hydroelectric production, and the closing of the Trojan nuclear plant have combined to exhaust Oregon’s historical energy surplus, creating a need for more power plants. The companies behind the three projects are drawn to the region by the availability of Canadian natural gas, supplied by two interstate pipelines passing through Hermiston, and by access to water from the Columbia River. Primarily power producers, the plants earn the name cogeneration since excess steam is pumped in to adjacent food processing companies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.