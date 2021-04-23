HERMISTON — The Hermiston City Council will discuss the city's plans for spending $3.6 million coming to the city from the American Rescue Plan during its Monday, April 26, meeting.
The American Rescue Plan Act is the $1.9 trillion federal stimulus package passed in March. One part of the act sends direct payments to cities and counties, to help them recover revenue lost during the pandemic and to create local programs to help residents.
Hermiston is slated to get $3.6 million — half this summer, and the other half in 2022. The city could also receive additional funds through state and federal grants being created through the ARP.
According to the agenda packet for the meeting, some ideas staff have brainstormed include replenishing the city's general fund to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic, providing relief funds to local businesses affected by pandemic regulations, creating an assistance fund for utility customers who fell behind on their bills, or funding capital improvement projects to help boost the economy, such as road improvements or broadband connections.
The council will also discuss adoption of a master plan for the city's sewer collection system. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center and will be livestreamed on the city's YouTube page.
