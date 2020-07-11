Pendleton's water and sewer rates are out of control. When we ask why they are so high, they compare them to other towns to prove they are comparable. The problem is that all cities have discovered that they can charge anything they want and fund their general budget and retirement accounts without any voter or resident input.
In 1991-92, Measure 5 was passed to slow government. Tax assessed values were limited to 3% per year increases. In 1997, Measure 50 passed by referendum to again try to keep government under control. We need a statewide ballot measure to slow these hidden taxes.
Each city has different fixed costs and sinking funds to replace these systems when they need to be replaced. They should also be allowed a 3% to 5% maximum profit margin. These fees were never intended to fund governments' other budget shortfalls. They were to fund affordable water and sewer rates to its residents. If cities had to prove its actual costs, I believe rates would go down by as much as 70%. The sinking fund money would have to be placed into a separate account monthly.
When Larry Anderson was running for city council, he said he would cut city spending. He never said where. In a town that is losing population and has very little growth, I have a few suggestions.
Do we need a full-time city attorney? Other cities hire one as needed. She never asked the planning commission or city council to consider my request to expand the downtown parking exemption area to allow for affordable housing. Did she inform the council that cities under 25,000 population are exempt from ODOT's transportation requirements? This city is going down the drain. ODOT is closing all the curb cuts and imposing unreasonable parking requirements. Look at the Interstate 84/395 junction. There can be no accidents if no one can turn into a business.
Do we need a city building inspector? There is little growth and the state can easily provide what we need. We need affordable housing. They are now meeting behind closed doors. They have no idea how to provide it.
Do we need a city planner? To plan what? Affordable housing.
Do we need a city fire marshal? The state can easily provide us with what we need much more affordably.
Do we need a fire department with this many full-time employees? Other towns have a large volunteer force that only gets paid when they are needed.
Do we need a police department with this many full-time employees? We have the county sheriff's office, state police headquarters and prison guards. We could also have a volunteer police force to be used when needed.
Do we need a city airport administrator? I'm sure you can add to this list.
Our ridiculous water and sewer rates are funding these unneeded jobs and their retirements. We simply have way more government than we need or can afford. We could easily get by with half of these positions with qualified personnel. Why are we still paying these positions during this coronavirus pandemic?
Kalvin Garton
Pendleton
