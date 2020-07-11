Pendleton's water and sewer rates are out of control. When we ask why they are  so high, they compare them to other towns to prove they are comparable. The  problem is that all cities have discovered that they can charge anything they want  and fund their general budget and retirement accounts without any voter or  resident input.

In 1991-92, Measure 5 was passed to slow government. Tax assessed values  were limited to 3% per year increases. In 1997, Measure 50 passed by referendum  to again try to keep government under control. We need a statewide ballot  measure to slow these hidden taxes.

Each city has different fixed costs and sinking funds to replace these systems  when they need to be replaced. They should also be allowed a 3% to 5%  maximum profit margin. These fees were never intended to fund governments'  other budget shortfalls. They were to fund affordable water and sewer rates to  its residents. If cities had to prove its actual costs, I believe rates would go down  by as much as 70%. The sinking fund money would have to be placed into a separate account monthly.

When Larry Anderson was running for city council, he said he would cut city spending. He never said where. In a town that is losing population and has very  little growth, I have a few suggestions.

Do we need a full-time city attorney? Other cities hire one as  needed. She never asked the planning commission or city council to  consider my request to expand the downtown parking exemption area to  allow for affordable housing. Did she inform the council that cities under  25,000 population are exempt from ODOT's transportation  requirements? This city is going down the drain. ODOT is closing all the curb cuts and imposing unreasonable parking requirements. Look at the Interstate  84/395 junction. There can be no accidents if no one can turn into a  business.

Do we need a city building inspector? There is little growth and the  state can easily provide what we need. We need affordable housing. They  are now meeting behind closed doors. They have no idea how to provide  it.

Do we need a city planner? To plan what? Affordable housing.

Do we need a city fire marshal? The state can easily provide us with  what we need much more affordably.

Do we need a fire department with this many full-time employees?  Other towns have a large volunteer force that only gets paid when they are  needed.

Do we need a police department with this many full-time employees?  We have the county sheriff's office, state police headquarters and prison  guards. We could also have a volunteer police force to be used when  needed.

Do we need a city airport administrator? I'm sure you can add to  this list.

Our ridiculous water and sewer rates are funding these unneeded  jobs and their retirements. We simply have way more government than  we need or can afford. We could easily get by with half of these  positions with qualified personnel. Why are we still paying these positions  during this coronavirus pandemic?

Kalvin Garton

Pendleton

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.