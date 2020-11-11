SALEM — Nearly $600,000 in federal COVID-relief funds is available for Oregon strippers and sex workers of color who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone “who has made income from using their or other people’s sexuality to financially assist themselves” can apply, said Cat Hollis, founder of PDX Stripper Strike and Haymarket Pole Collective, which is administering the grant. Priority will be given to Black, Indigenous and transgender applicants, those with minor dependents living in the household and those experiencing homelessness.
The funds are part of $45 million in health equity grants distributed by the Oregon Health Authority.
The grants will allow Haymarket Pole Collective to provide financial assistance to 75 people, who can receive up to $1,600 in rent assistance, $500 in utility assistance and $150 toward internet services.
Applications will be taken through Dec. 1, with funds distributed by Dec. 30.
Most strip club dancers are contractors, not employees, and aren’t eligible for traditional unemployment.
