STANFIELD — Kaitlyn Lemmon, a 2020 graduate of Stanfield Secondary School, was recently awarded the $2,000 Clara Ramos Memorial Scholarship awarded each year to an outstanding Stanfield female graduate by Arthur and Deniece Derbyshire (former teachers at SSS) and the Ramos-Bautista family.
Kaitlyn was the valedictorian of the Class of 2020 with a 3.98 GPA. She participated in cross country, track, basketball and wrestling, placing third in the pole vault and 4x400 relay at the district track meet and third at wrestling regionals. She was awarded first place at the weightlifting competition. She was a member of the National Honor Society, served on the ASB leadership team, the yearbook staff, and participated in FFA.
Kaitlyn has signed to wrestle at Eastern Oregon University, where she will major in biology on the pre-med track.
This scholarship is given each year in memory of Clara Ramos, who graduated from Stanfield in 2000 as salutatorian. She attended and graduated from the University of Oregon, returning to the Stanfield area to work at Head Start and then the Oregon Department of Human Services. Clara was an outstanding student at Stanfield. She valued her education by working hard to gain as much knowledge, skill and experience out of every class and activity. She worked hard to help her family and other Hispanic families in the Stanfield community, serving as their spokesman in dealing with landlords, employers and government agencies. She accomplished much in her short life and serves as an inspiration to future students.
