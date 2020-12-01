PENDLETON — Fans of Oregon Grain Growers Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton, will be able to sample the company's latest release beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, during a tasting event for its Cabbage Hill aged whiskey, in commemoration of the 87th anniversary of the end of Prohibition.
While the bottling session is planned for Dec. 3, it is not open to the public. The weekend's event will including tastings and food on the distillery's outdoor patio. The venue is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 5-6. A virtual toast will be held via Zoom at 7 p.m. on Dec. 5; a link to the meeting will be available on the distillery's website and social media pages.
For more information, call Kelli Bullington at 541-276-0700, or visit their website, www.oregongrain.com, or social media pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.