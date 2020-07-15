PENDLETON — Three individuals and a horse headline the latest list of inductees into the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon Hall of Fame, according to a press release from the hall of fame.
Butch Knowles, a commentator and former Round-Up champion, Jack Shaw, a longtime volunteer, the late Mary Hines, and a horse named “Badger” will be honored during the 2021 Round-Up and Happy Canyon.
Knowles was the 1986 Saddle Bronc Champion at the Round-Up and shared the title again in 1991. He is a four-time National Finals Rodeo saddle bronc qualifier, winning the average title at the NFR in 1987. After winning the National High School All-Around title in 1973, Knowles competed at Walla Walla Community College, winning Northwest Regional titles in bareback, saddle bronc, bull riding, and all-around. After his retirement from full-time rodeoing, he became a commentator, most notably for the NFR telecasts from 1989 until 2019. Knowles has also been part of the live broadcast team of the Round-Up for the past 34 years.
Shaw has over 70 years of volunteer service with the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon, including eight years on the Round-Up Board as the competitive events director. During this time, he was instrumental in bringing barrel racing back to the Round-Up after a long absence and designing the famous “green mile” barrel pattern. Shaw continues as a member of the barrier crew and has served on numerous committees for the Columbia River Circuit and Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Shaw was also a member of the Happy Canyon cast for many years.
Hines attended every Round-Up from birth in 1911 until her death in 1989. She was a volunteer for both Round-Up and Happy Canyon. She pulled a travois in the Westward Ho! Parade for many years. Hines was a chaperone for the Happy Canyon Royalty in the 1970s, and frequently loaned her regalia to Happy Canyon princesses and members of the all-Indian Round-Up court of the 1950s. She assisted with the Junior American Indian Beauty Pageant and will be remembered for her traditional Friday Round-Up dinner in the Indian Village.
Badger, a Quarter Horse gelding owned by Cydney Curtis and the late Heather Corey, has an extensive background in carrying Round-Up queens, princesses, presidents, directors and hall of fame inductees. He has been their mount for run-ins, parades, honorary laps, reunion parades and queen and court tryouts. Badger has made 31 Round-Up Grand Entry appearances — likely the most of any horse to date. Badger was ridden by a 2019 princess at the Rose Festival, Lilac Festival and other parades.
