Pendleton
November 23, 1965 — May 28, 2021
Julie Scott, Talla-S-Un-Mie (Flower on a Cliff), of Pendleton, was born on November 23, 1965, to Judith and Lyman Scott. On Friday, May 28, 2021, Julie passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family.
Julie was a free spirt. She loved to laugh and live life to the fullest. Her favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends. Julie enjoyed taking care of her grandchildren. She loved watching them participate in sports and dance at the pow-wows. Julie enjoyed cooking for her family and always willing to help others when needed.
Julie is survived by her children Rachel Matamoros (Abel Matamoros), Zachary M. Patrick (Candice Patrick), and Ryan Patrick; her grandchildren Anthony, Julianah, and Brianah Matamoros and her grandpup Pugsley Patrick; Auntie-Mom Helen Morrison (Levi Morrison); brother Lee Scott (Rhonda Scoot) of Klamath, California; sisters Doris Scott (Nelson John) and Andria Scott of Pendleton, Oregon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Julie was proceed in death by her mother, Judith Shillal Scott, and father Lyman (Shine) Scott; her maternal grandparents Rachel Eva Van Pelt-Shillal and Francis Shillal, and paternal grandparent Mary Hines; and the love of her life, her husband Zachary W. Patrick.
A viewing ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Burns Mortuary of Pendleton chapel. Julie will be moved to the Mission Longhouse for Washat service to follow at 7 p.m. (one set of Seven Songs). Final Washat service is at Mission Longhouse Thursday, June 3, 2021, at 7 a.m., followed by burial at Agency Cemetery. After burial, return to the longhouse for close of services and a small giveaway. Due to COVID restrictions, sack lunches will be provided after longhouse services.
