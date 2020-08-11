ECHO — The last time the city of Echo upgraded its wastewater infrastructure was in 1985, which is exactly why they were recently provided $1.7 million in funding for upgrades.
John Huffman, state director of USDA Rural Development, said improvements to Echo’s wastewater system is essential for the town’s economy, health and safety. Huffman cited that sometimes it is difficult for a small town to come up with the finances for a major infrastructure upgraded, but that it is necessary.
“Utility services are essential for public health and safety, as well as for economic vitality, but maintaining the necessary infrastructure is sometimes not feasible for a small town’s budget,” he said.
The project will include constructing a pipeline that will enable treated wastewater to be directed to the Stanfield collection system instead of into the Umatilla River. The funding will also support renovations to the wastewater plant’s lift station and pressure main.
In 2017, the city began searching for funding to redirect its recycled water from being dispensed into the Umatilla River. The decision to upgrade the system comes after the treatment did not meet Department of Environmental Quality standards. Without the upgrade, Echo would face significant fines.
Dave Slaght, city administrator-recorder for Echo, said the city is in conversation with engineers and are hoping to get the project completed in 18 to 24 months.
“We’re very grateful to get the grant and loans,” Slaght said. “We’re going to be able to get our system back in compliance, and we’re really excited about moving forward and at least getting our system operational.”
USDA Rural Development invests millions of dollars into rural communities, providing funding to upgrade water treatment and waste disposal systems, storm drainage, and other infrastructure developments in rural communities. Rural areas, with a population of 10,000 or less, can apply for funding year-round.
“The grant and low-interest loan from USDA will enable this very small, rural Oregon community to meet the needs of its residents and businesses for years to come,” Huffman said.
