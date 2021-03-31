After taking a sabbatical in many places in 2020 because of the global pandemic, the Easter Bunny is hopping back into action this year. Some area activities for the kids include:
PENDLETONWillowbrook Terrace
•707 S.W. 37th St.
•Friday, 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Bring a basket to collect eggs and enjoy a fun time for the entire family. The event includes treats and golden egg prizes. The Easter bunny will make a special appearance.
HERMISTONButte Park
•1245 N.W. Seventh St.
•Friday, 8 p.m.
He’s baaaack and the Easter bunny is scattering more than 8,000 Easter eggs at Butte Park for the annual Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt. The free event, coordinated by Hermiston Parks & Recreation, is sponsored by Rogers Toyota of Hermiston. Children 10 and under are invited to bring a flashlight and gather eggs. (541-667-5018).
Hermiston Christian Center
•1825 W. Highland Ave.
•Sunday, 6 a.m.
Make a day of it during the Hermiston Christian Center’s Easter celebration, which includes a morning hike to the Hermiston Butte (leaving from the parking lot at Umatilla Electric Cooperative, 750 W. Elm). After watching the sun rise and a time of prayer and worship, back at the church there will be a continental breakfast at 9 a.m.; followed by a worship service at 10 a.m. and an Easter egg hunt afterward. (541-567-3480)
IRRIGONIrrigon Marina Park
•430 Eighth St. N.E.
•Saturday, 11 a.m.
The Community Easter EGGtravaganza offers fun for infants and children. (541-922-3054)
Irrigon Moose Lodge
•220 N.E. Third St.
•Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon
With COVID-19 concerns, Irrigon Moose Lodge 2486 & Chapter 2144 is getting creative with a drive-by Easter event while supplies last. Children 0-12 are encouraged to swing by with their parents to pick up a bag of candy-filled Easter eggs. Also, some lucky kids will find a special prize ticket. (541-922-1802).
MILTON-FREEWATERPioneer Posse Grounds
•84581 Highway 11
•Saturday, 10 a.m.
Children ages 1-10 are invited to the annual community Easter egg hunt. Easter bunny helpers will include royalty from the Pioneer Posse and Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days. People are asked to wear masks.
Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater
•84322 Highway 11
•Sunday, April 4, 8-10 a.m.
The second annual Easter at the Milton-Freewater Drive-In Theater, presented by the Milton-Freewater Faith Bible Church, will be a presentation of “Via Dolorosa,” a live dramatization and music in English and Spanish to be enjoyed from the comfort of your vehicle, streamed live through radio. Free, but the event is limited to 300 vehicles so it’s best to arrive early. (317-727-8957)
PILOT ROCKCity hall & elementary school
•200 Vern McGowan Drive
•Saturday, 9 a.m.
The Pilot Rock Chamber of Commerce is hosting community Easter egg hunts for babes in arms through students in fifth grade. People should gather at Pilot Rock Elementary School and at the nearby Pilot Rock City Park. Candy and donations can be dropped off at city hall or call Heather at 541-377-2764 (541-443-2811).
STANFIELDCoe Park
•West Coe Avenue
•Saturday, 10 a.m.
Kids up to age 12 are invited to a community Easter egg hunt. Coordinated by Stanfield Moose Lodge #920, the event features lots of eggs and some special prizes. (541-449-3304)
UMATILLANugent Park
•725 Eighth St.
•Friday, 8 p.m.
A Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the city of Umatilla will offer kids in three divided age groups an opportunity to search in the dark. Be sure to bring a flashlight, an Easter basket and wear masks. (541-922-3226).
