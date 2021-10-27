UMATILLA COUNTY — Whether it’s frightful fun, tasty treats or just hanging out with friends, as Halloween approaches there are a variety of things to do in the area.
With Halloween falling on Sunday, people have an opportunity to take in lots of events and activities throughout the weekend. From businesses and churches to bars and municipalities, numerous groups are ready to celebrate with much more than candy.
Here’s a sampling of some of the Halloween happenings (entry to activities are free, unless otherwise noted):
PENDLETONThe Pendleton Downtown Association, Pendleton Public Library, Heritage Station Museum, Pendleton Parks & Recreation and Pendleton Underground Tours are back in the saddle after the global pandemic resulted in a somewhat subdued Halloween in 2020.
And people are ready to get spooked. The Pumpkin Palooza Mystery Party at the Underground sold out quickly. However, don’t fret — there’s lots of frightfully fun things planned in Pendleton.
The library is hosting a Halloween Storytime Saturday, 11 a.m. at Helen McCune Gymnasium, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave. Costumes are encouraged. Members of Altrusa International of Pendleton will present a free book and snack to each child.
Kids can collect candy at a pair of Saturday events — Trick or Treat Downtown on Pendleton’s Main Street 3-5 p.m. and during Heritage Haunt 3-5:30 p.m. at Heritage Station Museum, 108 S.W. Frazer Ave. In addition, staff and volunteers at the museum have been busy transforming both its indoor and outdoor space into a family-friendly holiday zone, said Shannon Gruenhagen, marketing and tour coordinator.
“I am super excited about being able to come back into the grounds this year,” Gruenhagen told Go! Magazine earlier this month. “I’m switching it up a little bit, so we’ll have some new things, and, of course, the spooky caboose.”
For parents concerned about the fright factor, Gruenhagen said the event is geared for kids 12 and younger, saying it will be more spooky than scary.
Be sure to save some energy for Sunday, 2-4 p.m., as the annual Halloween Carnival Returns to the Pendleton Convention Center, 1601 Westgate. Numerous community groups and organizations, businesses and churches run game booths. In addition, there will be face painting, a photo booth and snacks.
Other Pendleton activities:FRIDAY
• Trick-or-Treat at McKay Creek, 3-5 p.m. at McKay Creek Estates, 1601 Southgate Place. Held in the parking lot (face coverings required), features trick-or-treating, snacks and Halloween games. (541-276-1987).
SUNDAY
• Trunk-or-Treat, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Free Methodist Church, 1711 S.W. 44th St. Includes food, games, face painting and collecting candy. (To decorate a car and hand out candy, call 541-276-6015.)
HERMISTONAfter a drive-thru version in 2020 because of COVID-19 regulations, Treats on Main and Beyond returns this year. The popular event offers safe trick-or-treating Friday, 3-5 p.m. in downtown and on Festival Street.
Little ghosts, goblins and superheroes are invited to don their costumes and prepare to get a cache of candy. Participating businesses will have signs in their windows inviting kids to come inside for a treat.
After wandering the core downtown area, head to the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395, 4-6 p.m. for carnival games, a haunted house, glow maze, prizes and much more.
Volunteer opportunities are plentiful to help with the event. Businesses, clubs, groups and individuals are encouraged to contact Hermiston Parks & Recreation at 541-667-5018 or parksandrec@hermiston.or.us.
Other Hermiston activities:FRIDAY
• Teen Halloween Party, 2:30 p.m at the Hermiston Public Library, 235 E. Gladys Ave. For youths in sixth through 12th grades, includes snacks, games and costume competitions (541-567-2882).
• “Hocus Pocus” Movie Night, 6 p.m. at Hermiston Athletic Club, 80903 N. Highway 395. View the PG-rated Halloween-themed flick. Costs $5 per person, which includes water, snacks and goodie bags for kids. To reserve a spot, call 541-256-2995.
SATURDAY
• Halloween Party, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Next Chapter Bookstore, 1000 S. Highway 395, Suite C. Features a Halloween storytime, book-themed crafts and spooky cookies. Costumes welcome (541-667-7080).
• Adult Halloween Party, 5 p.m. at Cozy Corner Tavern, 198 E. Main St. Includes live music, a costume contest and prize money (541-567-9229).
• Midway Halloween Party, 9 p.m. at Midway Bar & Grill, 1750 N. First St. Features a costume contest, a trivia contest, refreshment specials and music with MC Sandi (541-567-5180).
SUNDAY
• Fall Fest, 3-5 p.m. at Hermiston Church of the Nazarene, 1520 W. Orchard Ave. Features trunk-or-treating, hay rides and glow-in-the-dark carnival games (541-567-3677, www.hermnaz.church).
HELIXSUNDAY
• Helix Halloween Fest, 1-5 p.m. at Helix Pub & Market, 206 Concord St. Family-friendly event, held inside/outside, activities include a barbecue (cost varies), hayrides, barrel train rides, cornhole games and activities for the kids. Live music by Scott Wilson. Community-wide trick-or-treating afterwards (541-457-2246).
STANFIELDFRIDAY & SATURDAY
• Haunted Library, 6-9 p.m., at Stanfield Public Library, 180 W. Coe Ave. Costs $5 per person (541-449-1254).
SATURDAY
• Stanfield Fall Festival, 5-8 p.m. at Bard Park. Family fun includes game booths, hay rides, a hay maze, a hot dog dinner, trunk-or-treating, a raffle ticket and a pass for the Haunted Library. A fundraiser for Stanfield Parks & Recreation, the cost is $20 (pre-pay $15 by Oct. 29 at the library, 180 W. Coe Ave.).
SUNDAY
• Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. at Crossroads Community Church, 350 N. Sherman Ave. Includes candy, hot cocoa and a prayer tent (541-449-3434).
UMATILLAFRIDAY
• Trick or Treat on Sixth Street, 4-7 p.m., Sixth Street. First 30 minutes are “sensory friendly” with no flashing lights or loud sounds. Safe trick-or-treating (541-922-3226).
• Trunk or Treat, 4-7 p.m. at Victory Square Park. Also, a booth by the Umatilla Museum and Historical Society, who are hosting a pet costume contest. Prizes will be awarded to the top dogs — or other animals. (541-922-4825)
• Haunted House, 4-7 p.m. at Infinity Watch Collectibles, 1300 Sixth St. Frightful fun and treats (541- 922-3581).
• Music in the Park, 7:30-10 p.m. STATIK will perform.
ECHOWEEKEND
• Echo Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday, 300 N. Dupont St. Costs is $10 and includes corn crib, mini corn maze, straw bale maze and tunnels. Additional $1 fee for zip line and kiddie cars (www.echocornmaze.com, 509-528-5808).
• Field of Screams, 7-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The haunted maze costs is $12.
• K9 Days, noon to 3 p.m., Sunday. Well-behaved dogs are welcome. Also, representatives from Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter will bring adoptable dogs. People are encouraged to make a donation of food or supplies for shelter animals. Wander through the maze 4-6 p.m. as costumed characters hand out candy 4-6 p.m. Admission on Halloween is $7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.