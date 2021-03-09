TUESDAY, MARCH 9

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.

McLoughlin at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.

Stanfield at Irrigon, 5 p.m.

Riverside at Griswold, 5 p.m.

Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Bickleton at Echo, 5:30 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.

Prep slowpitch softball

Moses Lake at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.

Prep girls soccer

Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.

McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.

Prep boys soccer

Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10

Prep cross-country

Pendleton at Redmond, TBD

THURSDAY, MARCH 11

Prep football

Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Prep cross-country

Umatilla at Stanfield Country Run, 3 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Pendleton at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Heppner, 5 p.m.

Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 5 p.m.

Griswold at Umatilla, 5 p.m.

Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MARCH 12

Prep football

Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.

Ridgeview at Pendleton/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin at Grant Union, 4 p.m.

Heppner at Stanfield, 7 p.m.

Echo at Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, 1 p.m.

Union at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.

Pilot Rock at Adrian, 5 p.m.

Prep volleyball

Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.