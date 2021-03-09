TUESDAY, MARCH 9
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Ridgeview, 6:30 p.m.
McLoughlin at Pilot Rock, 5:30 p.m.
Stanfield at Irrigon, 5 p.m.
Riverside at Griswold, 5 p.m.
Nixyaawii at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Bickleton at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Mitchell/Spray, 5 p.m.
Prep slowpitch softball
Moses Lake at Hermiston (2), 3 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Irrigon at Riverside, 4 p.m.
McLoughlin at Stanfield/Echo, 4 p.m.
Prep boys soccer
Irrigon at Umatilla, 4 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10
Prep cross-country
Pendleton at Redmond, TBD
THURSDAY, MARCH 11
Prep football
Weston-McEwen at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Prep cross-country
Umatilla at Stanfield Country Run, 3 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Pendleton at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Nixyaawii at McLoughlin, 5 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Heppner, 5 p.m.
Weston-McEwen at Riverside, 5 p.m.
Griswold at Umatilla, 5 p.m.
Ione/Arlington at Echo, 5:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, MARCH 12
Prep football
Walla Walla at Hermiston, 7 p.m.
Ridgeview at Pendleton/Nixyaawii, 7 p.m.
McLoughlin at Grant Union, 4 p.m.
Heppner at Stanfield, 7 p.m.
Echo at Mitchell/Spray/Wheeler, 1 p.m.
Union at Ione/Arlington, 7 p.m.
Pilot Rock at Adrian, 5 p.m.
Prep volleyball
Echo at Mitchell/Spray, 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.