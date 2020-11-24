Walla Walla, Washington
August 28, 1970 — November 12, 2020
Jerry died of a heart attack at the young age of 50, doing what he loved — concrete work for American Rock Products in Pendleton, Oregon.
Jerry was born on Aug. 28, 1970, in Springfield, Oregon, to Charles A. Jones and Janet L. (Olson) Jones. He attended all 12 years of school in Mena, Arkansas, and graduated in 1989.
In 1991, Jerry moved to Washington and in 1994, he married Shannon Nunn, who is the mother of his three children, Kay-Cee, Cassidy and Carson. They would later divorce, and he remarried Kimberly Joyce Powell in 2012. Jerry and Kimberly lived in Walla Walla, Washington.
Jerry had a true zest for life and genuinely loved living. He embodied fun and was always up for an adventure, whether a cross-country road trip or just the latest roller coaster. He was always quick to help someone in need, whether he knew you or not. He loved the ocean and one day hoped to retire in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, to drink Mai Tais with his wife while wading in the crystal blue waters off the white sand beaches.
Above everything, though, being a father and grandpa is what gave him true meaning. His children and his granddaughter were his world and gave him an immeasurable sense of pride. His passing leaves an unfillable void in this world.
He is survived by his mother, Janet L. Jones Lambert; his wife, Kimberly J. Powell; his children, Kay-Cee, Cassidy and Carson Jones; his granddaughter, Lilly Marie Sohler; his brothers and their spouses, Kevin and Tami Jones of Costa Mesa, California, and Ken and Shannon Jones of Conway, Arkansas; nephews Drew and Sam Jones of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Jacob Jones of Conway, Arkansas; niece, Savannah Jones of Conway, Arkansas; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was predeceased by maternal grandparents, Lewis A. and Ruth D. Olson; paternal grandparents, Ralph W. and Juanita Jones; and his dad, Charles A. Jones.
No memorial service has been immediately planned but will be forthcoming. The family will notify friends and loved ones when the service is scheduled.
To celebrate Jerry’s legacy, contributions can be made in his name to the following entities to help benefit the community he loved so dearly: 1) Blue Mountain Action Council, online at bmacww.org; and, 2) Rotary Foundation of Walla Walla, P.O. Box 418, Walla Walla, WA 99362.
Share online condolences with the family at www.pioneerchapel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.