SALT LAKE CITY — Until recently, N95 medical masks were not a scarce resource. But in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, they are quickly becoming one.
Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made an announcement allowing health care workers to use scarves and bandanas in place of N95 masks as a last resort, should their facilities run out. This horrified Salt Lake City registered nurse Megan Jansan.
“I thought to myself, ‘What world are we living in that we need to use bandanas to protect ourselves?’” said Jansan, a nurse at Salt Lake Regional Medical Center, who has been practicing medicine for 13 years. “I was scared for my health care workers, for the community.”
In response, Jansan started the Facebook group Sewing for Lives. The group paired seamstresses with health care facilities to provide medical workers with protective covers to wear over their N95 masks in an effort to make them last longer. Within hours, Jansan had hundreds of people requesting to join the group and play their part. Now, the group is nearing 10,000 members.
“Medical masks are typically a one-time use when we’re not in a crisis,” Jansan said. “Now, we need to preserve them for days and days and days. This happened so quickly. People just stepped up to the plate so quickly as a community, as a world. It’s been an incredible experience.”
Jansan’s Facebook group has since expanded into a nationwide relief effort. Sewing for Lives now works with more than 9,000 seamstresses and over 260 health care facilities across the country. To this date, they have produced over 32,000 protective covers.
Sewing for Lives’ reach has even expanded to Oregon, where it caught the attention of Oregon City registered nurse Susan Woodworth, who has been practicing for 40 years.
“My husband and I have just been horrified,” Woodworth said. “There’s not enough masks. And that’s the thing — we want to let health care workers know that we’re here, and to draw more sewers.”
A seamstress on the side and raised by a mother who was a dressmaker, Woodworth went through 100 yards of elastic roll last week, with another 400 yards coming in. On Wednesday morning alone, she shipped out 55 protective masks. Her fabric supply, she said, is too large to accurately quantify.
“You’ll find that women who sew will buy a lot of fabric on speculation,” she said. “I haven’t hardly made a dent in my fabric at all.”
Woodworth is one of 48 coordinators across the state. Along with sewing and shipping out protective masks to facilities in need, she also connects health care providers with seamstresses ready to sew. She said that she sews masks for some facilities who receive one mask every two weeks. She calls her masks “Masks of Courage.”
“We’re masking all of our warriors,” she said. “This is something I feel really good about. It’s just that added protection, because you see all these people out there who aren’t protected. This provides some of that.”
The need for protective masks is ever-expanding as the coronavirus continues to spread. Jansan said that Sewing for Lives is always looking for volunteer support.
“I’ve been a nurse for 13 years,” she said. “I never thought this would come to be a beacon of light at the end of the tunnel. We’re always looking for volunteer seamstresses.”
Seamstresses seeking to join and health care providers seeking a connection can visit sewingforlives.com to join the cause.
