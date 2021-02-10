BOARDMAN — A procession of emergency services vehicles honoring former Morrow County undersheriff Steve Myren is planned for Sunday, Feb. 14.
Processions will begin at the Heppner and the Ione fire halls at 10 a.m., and at A.C. Houghton Elementary School in Irrigon at 10:30 a.m., with groups from all Morrow County cities converging at Wilson Lane and Bombing Range Road in Boardman about 11 a.m. From there, the entire procession will proceed to the Boardman Marina.
Maps of the routes can be found on the Morrow County Sheriff's Office Facebook page for those who wish to watch the procession.
Myren worked as a Morrow County Sheriff's Office deputy from 1989 to 2005 and as undersheriff there from 2005 until 2016. According to a resolution declaring Feb. 4, 2021, Steve Myren Day in Umatilla County, during his career with the sheriff's office he also served as the county's emergency manager, as an anti-drug DARE officer in the schools, and in other roles.
He died Feb. 1 at age 58.
