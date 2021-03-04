It was the summer of 1978; I was a 24-year-old vital male and I was doing what many young men my age did after going to college: I was taking my “Grand Tour” of the country. In my case, I was hitchhiking, following the national parks and monuments chain starting in Colorado. I was the quintessential footloose and fancy free traveler; I had no car, no girlfriend, no commitments.
I had worked hard at a factory in my home state of Ohio for a few years and had saved every penny for my great excursion. I bought a small pup tent, a small camping stove, a sleeping bag and a backpack, arranged for my mother to wire me money from my account to general P.O. boxes periodically as I needed it for food and camping fees, and like Kerouac and many other pilgrims before me, I hit the open road.
I had spent almost a month in Colorado and was hitching north to the Tetons and Yellowstone. At an expressway entrance in Wyoming, I was accosted by two of that state’s “welcome to Wyoming!” hospitality committee — meaning overweight, bored highway patrol officers badly needing something to do to stave off the boredom of sitting in a car on the freeway all day. At this point, you probably think I’m J.D. Smith regaling you with another yet “impossible to believe” yarn, but you need to understand something about this social justice-minded Libra: After months on the road, my hair (yes, I had some) and my beard length met at about the same place on my chest, which is to say I looked like a mellow Charles Manson.
After unceremoniously dumping the contents of my life on the freeway shoulder, they warned me not to hitchhike in Wyoming. After they drove away, I talked a Christian truck driver into giving me a lift north toward South Dakota. (Whenever you’re in a jam, hit up a Christian!)
America #1 — It was 1 a.m. when he let me off at a small country crossroad near the border. It was a surreal scene out of the Twilight Zone: I was in the middle of a dark nowhere, surrounded by standing wheat fields and a small concrete block building with a large neon sign flashing in alternate hot pink and electric blue “Steaks! Liquor!” — two things that were of obvious importance to Wyomingans.
The joint was rocking with country jukebox and loud laughter. I needed some water to fill my canteen and went inside to get some. It’s at this point that Dave Barry declares, “I swear I’m not making this up.” Every cowboy-hatted head including the bartender’s swiveled; the entire room froze as billiard balls and the juke slowed down in time. In the stillness of Tammy Wynette singing “Stand By Your Man,” I asked for a glass of water. Receiving only the type of stare that John Lennon declares “It would have been us instead of him,” I quickly retreated back outside, wandered into the wheat field behind the tavern, unrolled my bag in the wet grass and got lost in the stars.
A minute later, not surprisingly, a sheriff’s patrol car crunched over the parking lot gravel and a large, overweight officer briefly ran inside and then, grabbing a huge flashlight from his car, started walking toward the wet, waist-high grass. I laid low, watching him, betting on the fact I wasn’t worth wet trousers. Sure enough, he climbed into his vehicle and drove off. It was 20 years later and a haircut before I would make the attempt again.
America #2 — After exploring South Dakota, I headed to Montana. By this time, it was mid-September and it was getting cold in the evening. I had my thumb out just outside of Billings, headed to Missoula. It was about 5 p.m., the chill was coming on, and I already had on every piece of clothing I had in my pack. Not feeling too confident of getting a lift after standing there for a few hours, I was about to huddle up in an off-road field when a local farmer suddenly drove up in his little Mazda pickup, asked me where I was headed, and bade me get in.
After hearing that my destination was a few hundred miles away, and stating that he was only going 20 miles up the road, he invited me to spend the night with him and his family. He had a detached guest shed with a bunk and heat. It would be the first bed and warmth I’d had in months.
Now let me stage this scene. It’s evening and this Christian farmer and parent of two small children picks up Charles Manson, brings him unannounced to his home where his wife and kids are soon having supper. Not expecting a visitor, I was fully expecting his young Christian wife and mother to freak out, but she smiled warmly and gently asked me, now wouldn’t I like to take a nice hot bath while she threw my clothes in a washing machine and finished preparing the meal? Her husband had been too shy to tell me how I must have smelled.
After the first hot water and meal I’d had in months, I spent an un-accosted night’s rest in my own warm, heated room. The next morning, I received a fine breakfast, clean clothes, a fresh body aroma, and another 20-mile lift from the farmer past his farm to help make it to Missoula by nightfall.
Forty years later, these two Americas — one seeking to jail the stranger, one offering the traveler respite from the road — still coexist, uncomfortably side by side, hospitality and harassment for the stranger, fighting for dominance, Christians straddling the line.
As both Jack Kerouac and Paul Simon write, “All come to look for America,” whatever that may be.
