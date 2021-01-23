Capturing an image of Thor’s Well has been on my bucket list for a while now.
The blowhole, which sits just offshore near Cape Perpetua on the Oregon Coast south of Yachats, appears to drain the ocean and spout it back out again in a frothy explosion. The bowl-shaped depression has garnered several nicknames, such as drainpipe of the Pacific and the gate to hell. As the surf recedes back down the sides of the bowl, photographers can capture soft, silky shots of water draining to the underworld.
Before setting out in early December, I studied strategies used by other photographers who had shot Thor’s Well. They advised caution, saying the challenge is getting close enough to the hole to get a good angle, but not putting oneself in danger. Footing on jagged volcanic rocks can be precarious and there’s the added specter of sneaker waves surprising unwary photographers and dragging them out to sea or pushing them onto the rocks. Seawater only fills the bowl during high tide, so timing is key.
I packed a neutral density filter to screw onto the end of my lens. These light-dampening filters allow photographers to leave their camera shutters open longer than normal to get that soft look of movement.
After studying the tide charts, we chose a day that promised a mid-afternoon high tide. We drove along the craggy coastline and parked at the Cook’s Chasm Overlook, then looked over the wall at the rocks below. There was Thor’s Well, which apparently was a sea cave until its roof collapsed, leaving a 10-foot wide hole that is approximately 20 feet deep.
My breath caught. From this wide view from above we could see turbulent waves crashing all around the blow hole, which is aptly named after the Norse god of thunder. My husband Bill and I exchanged concerned looks as we eyed the wild surf.
We donned muck boots and rain gear, gathered up camera gear and hiked down the paved pathway to a lower viewpoint. On the way down, we passed a sign that read “Warning. Waves break on ledge. Stand back! You could be swept out to sea, injured and drown.”
At the bottom, people stood gawking at the seascape, which included another feature called Spouting Horn that jets waves high into the air with a thunderous crash. As we looked out at Thor’s Well, my stomach flipped. The ocean was as wild as I’d ever seen it. If I braved the surf to get this shot, would it all go wrong? I imagined my funeral where people would undoubtedly discuss Kathy’s hare-brained quest to capture a photo. Sad, they’d say. Misguided. A flashback of a couple at Yellowstone taking a selfie within several yards of a bison came to mind.
Fear of drowning superseded the desire for a perfect photo of Thor’s Well that day. I took some safe shots from a distance, imagining Art Wolfe shaking his head. We drove to our hotel in Yachats and took solace in take-out teriyaki rice bowls and a bottle of red.
The next morning, with a lower tide, we returned to Thor’s Well for a second try. Looking down from the parking area, we realized the tide was so far out that the waves didn’t reach the hole at all.
But, hold on. A large wave suddenly surged over the rocks and drained gorgeously into the hole. A few seconds later, seawater blasted from the opening. This happened several times with dry intervals in between. Encouraged, we geared up again and picked our way across the rocks to a spot about 15 feet from the hole. I set up my tripod, adjusted the camera settings, set a timer and started shooting. Bill, watching for rogue waves, grabbed my belt.
“Get ready,” he called. “Got a big one coming.”
I held tight to my camera and tripod. Seawater sluiced onto the rocks over our boots.
Not too bad, but my shutter finger shook a little bit. Yep, I’m a wimp, especially when it comes to water. Not going to lie.
After trying various shutter speeds, I gave Bill a thumbs up and folded up my tripod. Big grins lit our faces as we picked our way to shore.
For me, this is the joy of photography. The resulting photo may never end up framed on my wall, or it might, but that’s not the point. The satisfaction comes from overcoming a challenge, whether it’s low light, crashing waves or whatever. It’s the thrill of the hunt, the capturing of a moment, the celebration of beauty in the world.
And in this crazy pandemic year, it’s something I can do outside without a mask.
