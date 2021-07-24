PENDLETON – As Johnny Blagg and Charles Denight watched the installation of the Beacon of the Sentinels on Tuesday, July 20, in Pendleton, they reflected on the years of work that led to its creation.
“It feels just terrific to have people showing up to look at it,” said Denight, a member of the Pendleton Arts Committee. “It’s a strange feeling because at the same time you’re excited but you’re also relieved it’s done.”
The new art installation and park, rising from the site of a disused fountain near the intersection of Highway 11 and Southeast Court Avenue in Pendleton, began as a much more humble project in 2018.
Then, Blagg, an Air Force veteran and a member of Pendleton Veterans of Foreign Wars went to the Pendleton Arts Committee to request a series of five bronze medallions representing the various branches of the armed forces.
While the initial request was approved, the committee and Blagg continued to dream of a more significant way to honor military members in the community.
“I started with a smaller concept and then the arts committee got a hold of it and made it even more grand,” said Blagg.
Since that initial request, the Pendleton Military Tribute has raised $25,000 in commemorative brick sales, $70,500 from the Oregon Heritage Commission’s veterans memorial grant and other foundations, including the Johnson Foundation, Pendleton Foundation Trust, Altrusa and the Round-Up Foundation.
The remainder of the project’s $150,000 price tag came from the city of Pendleton public arts fund.
“We’re selling like 10-15 (bricks) a week now,” Denight said.
Once the bricks have been manufactured, Denight said they will line the wall around the sculpture site. He added he has seen many people purchasing more than one brick as a way of honoring friends or family.
The sculpture, designed by Michael Clapper, of Denver, Colorado, features a 24-foot “beacon” flanked by a series of basalt columns supporting a star-shaped pergola. Five military branch seals were cut through the steel “beacon” to allow light to shine through them at night.
Clapper said he envisions the star-shaped pergola as representative of the United States, while the beacon goes back to the longstanding idea of the torch or beacon as a symbol of freedom.
“I really wanted to use the beacon or the torch as a symbol of strength and protection,” he said.
In addition to the beacon, the pergola features a series of glass stars that cast colorful shadows on the concrete below. Clapper said he enjoyed working with members of the committee and VFW Post 922 to create the piece, and hopes it will be enjoyed by the community for years to come.
“I love designing these things so a community can come together and share something creative,” he said.
Unlike a traditional veterans or war memorial, Blagg had dreamed up the idea of a broader military tribute from the start.
“This is about everybody,” he said “All eras — past, present, future — it’s to tribute our military and civil service in the U.S.”
While the tribute was officially unveiled at a small ceremony on July 21, Blagg and Denight both said there is more work to be done. There are bricks to be installed, and the landscaping on the site remains in need of attention.
Blagg also said he is working on fine tuning the placement of the bronze medallions he received for the site in 2018 and hopes to have them permanently set up soon, as well as a few other forms of recognition for other civil services.
“It going to be quite a nice attraction,” he said. “It’s going to lend something additional to Pendleton as people are coming into town.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.