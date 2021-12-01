HERMISTON — The Columbia Development Authority is looking to get a better idea of road development on the former Umatilla Chemical Depot land.
The CDA in a press release Monday, Nov. 29, reported it wants the information before signing a memorandum of understanding with the Oregon Department of Transportation and committing to spending $7 million on road projects.
In a previous meeting, the Columbia Development Authority Board voted to split the funds 50-50 between the two counties. Now, according to the press release, “it may be in the best interest of the CDA entities to prioritize spending based on the county and state plans.”
Umatilla Commissioner John Shafer and Morrow County Commissioner Jim Doherty reported they have asked the planning directors of the two counties to give a short presentation on the plans each county has adopted for guidance on improvements to road projects on the land.
Shafer and Doherty also would like to hear from ODOT on whether the interchange plans affect internal road development. And the commissioners have asked Morrow County Planning Director Tamra Mabbott to work with the development authority staff to obtain ODOT's intergovernmental agreement on this before the meeting. The CDA also aims to find out about road improvements the Oregon National Guard is planning at the site.
The Columbia Development Authority Board’s next meeting is Dec. 9, starting at 1:30 p.m., Blue Mountain Community College Eastern Oregon Higher Education Center, 980 S.E. Columbia Drive, Hermiston. The board also could meet in a closed-door session to discuss property negotiations.
