HERMISTON — The Greater Hermiston Community Foundation awarded its first grants this week, totaling $10,000.
The charitable foundation was established in 2018, gathering donations from people and businesses to be used on projects for the betterment of western Umatilla County communities. The founders planned to begin giving out grants from interest on the fund once it reached $200,000, which it did in mid-2019.
After taking applications in January, the foundation is awarding grants to six local nonprofits and cities.
"Today is a special day for the Foundation and all the donors who have contributed to the endowment fund," Greg Harris, president of the Greater Hermiston Community Foundation, said in a statement. "With their help, in just over two years, we are now able to assist many great projects in the greater Hermiston community."
The grants were:
- Domestic Violence Services received $3,500 toward sheltering victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking.
- City of Echo received $2,500 for a structure and reader board to increase awareness of community activities and services.
- Eastern Oregon Mission received $1,500 in support of Martha's House, a Hermiston shelter for families experiencing temporary homelessness.
- The committee to rebuild Funland Playground received $1,000 toward rebuilding the Hermiston playground that burned down in 2019.
- City of Stanfield received $1,000 to install an 18-hole disc golf course around the city.
- TruCare Pregnancy Resources, which works to create a "culture of life" by supporting expectant mothers in Hermiston, received $1,000.
Donations to the foundation are tax-deductible. For more information, including donation options, visit www.GreaterHermiston.com.
