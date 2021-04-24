I have served on the port commission with Rick Stokoe and wish to attest to the valuable service his skills allow him to bring to the Port of Morrow. He was consistently open to the needs of the whole county and has much experience and expertise to offer the commission.
I feel Rick Stokoe should have the chance to continue as a Morrow County port commissioner.
Larry Lindsay
Lexington
