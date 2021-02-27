PENDLETON — As many in the region recently spent time clearing their sidewalks and driveways, Blue Mountain Wildlife was assessing the damage caused by a series of weather systems that dumped record snowfall in the Pendleton area.
In her weekly online journal newsletter on the nonprofit organization’s website, Executive Director Lynn Tompkins initially was counting her blessings.
“I’m feeling pretty lucky today,” she wrote in her Feb. 8-14 entry. Tompkins said while they had more than a foot of snow on the ground with two-foot drifts, she was grateful to still have power, as many Oregonians on the west side of the state weren’t as fortunate.
Little did Tompkins know, the worst was yet to come. As the storm lingered, she said their snow removal efforts were hampered by the drifting snow on top of the Scavenger Pen — a 48-foot long greenhouse frame with metal roof — as well as having to navigate a ditch near the structure.
“That’s the most snow we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Tompkins said. “It came all at once and we just couldn’t keep up with it.”
However, Tompkins maintained an upbeat attitude. The facility’s director was counting her blessings.
“Nobody got hurt and the birds are OK,” she said. “It could have been worse.”
Tompkins has a call into OBC Northwest in Canby about replacement costs. It’s her hope the costs don’t soar too high — she’s guessing around $5,000 or possibly as high as $10,000. In addition to the damage to the Scavenger Pen, the roof on the Songbird Pen, which is smaller, partially collapsed. While its top needs to be replaced, Tompkins said it’s still usable in the interim.
Always grateful and forever the optimist, Tompkins is confident resources will be provided. She wrote about the damage in her weekly newsletter and posted a link to it on the organization’s Facebook page. In addition, she said several media outlets have reported on the loss.
“It will probably be a challenge but people are already responding,” Tompkins said about the fiscal impact. “I’m confident it will be rebuilt.”
By Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 24, $1,600 had already come in for the project. In addition, Tompkins received a call last week from the Walmart Distribution Center regarding a donation of four pallets of damaged bags of birdseed.
Tompkins said plans are being formulated to accept donations during a drive-thru bird feed giveaway in March. Finalized details will be posted on the BMW Facebook page and website.
Founded in 1990, BMW is dedicated to wildlife rehabilitation, research and public education. A Thursday, Feb. 25, virtual Winter Birds 2021 series presented by Mid-Columbia River National Wildlife Refuge Complex in conjunction with the Friends of Mid Columbia River Wildlife Refuges features Tompkins sharing about the work the facility does. It can be accessed via a link at www.friendsofmcrwr.org.
Blue Mountain Wildlife’s main facility is located at 71046 Appaloosa Lane, Pendleton. For more information, contact 541-278-0215, lynn@bluemountainwildlife.org or visit www.bluemountainwildlife.org.
