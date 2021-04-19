FLORA — The Flora School Education School Days event, the pioneer demonstration gathering held every June, will be offered online again in 2021, not in-person, due to the pandemic. The historic school building, which has been converted to a folk arts education site, is located at 80974 College Lane outside Enterprise.
The online rendition will make a schedule change from February’s CANT (Crafting a New Tomorrow) and last June’s viral productions. School Days Online 2021 will start Tuesday, June 1, and end on the usual time frame of Saturday, June 5.
The weekday presentations will be available to view June 1, through Friday, June 4, from 6-8 p.m. Each pioneer skill will be prerecorded, but each presenter will be live to answer questions on the skills presented. The Saturday folk arts will be live and once again viewers can ask questions.
Presentations will include tanning hides, smithing hinges, nails and cutlery, carving a bowl, wood cookstove use, nine-patch sewing by hand and machine, herbal gathering for food and more. Viewers may tune into the Flora School Education Center’s webpage at www.floraschool.org to view the demonstrations.
For more information, contact the FSEC at 541-828-7010 or floraschool@tds.net. More information is also available on Facebook, Instagram and the FSEC’s YouTube channel.
