FLORA — School Days at Flora School has been canceled due to the pandemic. But the Flora School Education Center is working on a Virtual School Days for 2020. Normally held the first Saturday in June, the pioneer celebration will go virtual if at all possible on Saturday, June 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Flora School's Facebook page. More information will be made available on the school's Facebook page, website and newsletter.
Being cautious, the Flora School Board has also voted to cancel all classes and activities for the remainder of 2020, though some may be held when the "stay home" orders in all three states (Oregon, Idaho and Washington) have been lifted. Since the Flora School is so close to the border, it is deemed necessary to abide by all three states' protocols. Classes and activities will be rescheduled into 2021.
For more information, or if you would like to demonstrate pioneer skill via live feed, call 541-828-7010 or email floraschool@tds.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.