Very shortly, we will find out what the future will hold for us as a nation. This is important for everyone but never has an election outcome been more important for members of the LGBTQ+ community and those who love them. PFLAG Pendleton is here for you offering support, advocacy, understanding and education.
We can be reached by email at pflag.pendleton.or@gmail.com, Facebook page "pflag Pendleton Oregon chapter," phone 541-966-8414, or mail P.O.Box 1819, Pendleton, OR 97801. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, we are not meeting currently, but we are still active and you are in our hearts.
Alice Hepburn, chapter president
PFLAG Pendleton
