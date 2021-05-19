PENDLETON — The East Oregonian will welcome back a familiar face to its newsroom.
Phil Wright returns to Pendleton as news editor, beginning on Monday, May 24. Wright replaces Wyatt Haupt Jr., who left to become editor of The Daily World in Aberdeen, Washington.
“I was not expecting this opportunity, so when it came my way I was surprised, sure,” Wright said. “But then I gave it careful scrutiny over a couple weeks. While I’m returning to the EO, the coronavirus pandemic has reshaped the newsroom I left. This really is a new challenge for me.”
Wright returns to Pendleton after 18 months as editor of The Observer in La Grande. Prior to La Grande, Wright had been a reporter for the East Oregonian for nearly 15 years, covering Umatilla County government, public safety and courts.
Wright is a 1986 graduate of Pendleton High School and a 1993 graduate of then-Western Oregon State College. He later earned a master’s degree in English from Portland State University.
“We are excited to have Phil back in Pendleton,” said Andrew Cutler, the publisher/editor of the East Oregonian. “He’s a valuable asset who will work well with our reporting staff and help us continue to provide valuable, credible content for our readers.”
Wright said he’s looking forward to bringing what he learned in Union County back to Pendleton.
“To paraphrase a certain action movie, I have a particular set of skills, and I honed those to a greater degree at The Observer,” he said. “The newspaper and the crew in La Grande mean a great deal to me, not just because of the work or the experience I gained there, but really because of the people and what we were building together. Now I get to put all this to the test again. Yeah, I’m down for that.”
