SALEM — The Oregon Senate voted unanimously on Monday, April 12, to pass Bailey’s Bill.
The bill, named for Weston-McEwen High School student Bailey Munck, increases penalties for criminal sexual contact with an underage victim if the offender was the victim’s teacher. If approved by the House and signed by Gov. Kate Brown, the legislation fixes a discrepancy. Currently, a coach convicted of sexual abuse in the third degree receives harsher penalties than a teacher who commits the exact same crime.
Munck, now 17, testified on March 25 to the Oregon Senate’s judiciary committee, telling of sexual abuse in 2019 during a volleyball road trip by Andrew DeYoe, an English teacher and also a scorekeeper for the volleyball team. DeYoe, 31, after pleading guilty to harassment that included sexual touching, spent a night in the Umatilla County Jail and will serve five years probation. He wasn’t required to register as a sex offender.
If DeYoe had been a coach, he might have been convicted of a Class C felony, a crime that carries sentences up to five years in prison and a $125,000 fine.
John Bartron, retired Weston Middle School teacher and athletic director, convinced Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, to consider sponsoring legislation that would close the gap between coaches and teachers. Hansell researched the idea and officially sponsored the bill along with Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Milwaukie. Hansell asked Munck for permission to name the bill after her.
On April 12, Bartron watched the vote on his laptop from Pendleton. As roll call proceeded, he watched the lights next to each senator’s name turn green one by one and soon realized the vote was unanimous.
“I was elated and had goose bumps from head to toe,” Bartron said.
A text from Bailey arrived almost immediately. Three hearts.
The teen had watched the vote from Athena while on a break at the Sugar Shack where she works. At first nervous, she started feeling more confident when Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, began speaking in favor of the bill. Prozanski, the chair of the Senate’s judiciary committee, had initially shown doubts during the committee hearing while questioning Umatilla District Attorney Dan Primus about the current law.
“When (Prozanski) got up there, I started feeling more confident,” Munck said. “The vote was cool to watch. The lights lit up green one by one. I kept waiting for one to be red and there wasn’t.”
She returned to work “smiling from ear to ear.”
Bailey’s parents, Tom and Tanna Munck, have been on this surreal journey with their daughter for over a year since she broke it to them what DeYoe had done. Tanna, a special education teacher for the Athena-Weston School District, watched the vote in her classroom on her phone with an earbud in one ear and listened as Hansell talked about his bill.
“He’s done an amazing job supporting Bailey,” she said. “Being an educator, I’m not surprised the vote was unanimous. It seemed a no-brainer.”
She expects the decision to help courts make better verdicts in the future. As for Bailey, Tanna said, “I hope this will bring closure and she can move on with her life.”
Tom Munck, who serves on the Athena-Weston School Board, watched the vote from his office at Key Technology in Walla Walla.
“While I fully expected the bill to pass in the Senate, it was unexpectedly emotional for me to see that happen,” he said in a text. “In that moment I felt overwhelming pride for my daughter and all that she has stood for throughout this whole ordeal. Bailey has endured more than any kid should have to but she is very resilient and has come out it stronger, more confident and laser-focused on her future. She is already working to make the world a better place.”
Hansell praised his colleagues for their unanimous 28-0 vote on Senate Bill 649. Two senators, Sen. Dallas Heard and Sen. Chuck Thomsen, were absent.
“This was huge,” Hansell said. “This is a common-sense bill that will protect our kids. Bailey has courageously told her story, now it’s time for us to act so that she can get justice. Those in positions of influence over our kids need to be held accountable when they violate their trust. I urge my colleagues in the House to pass this bill.”
Hansell said Rep. Bobby Levy, R-Echo, will shepherd the the bill through committee hearings on the House side.
