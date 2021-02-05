UMATILLA COUNTY — The Umatilla County Board of Commissioners approved a resolution during their Wednesday, Feb. 3, meeting expressing the county's willingness to take on responsibility for a historical site at the former Umatilla Chemical Depot.
In 1944, when the depot was still in operation, an accidental explosion ignited inside one of the concrete "igloos" where bombs were stored, killing six workers. The Army is in the process of turning the former depot over to local control, and when the transfer is complete, the county has agreed to take over preservation and maintenance responsibilities for the site of the explosion.
County counsel Doug Olsen told commissioners that the resolution before them was not the official agreement that will spell out the details of the county's responsibilities, but the Columbia Development Authority (a partnership between five local government entities) had requested that the county voice its willingness now, as negotiations continue for transfer of the depot.
Greg Smith, director of the Columbia Development Authority, told commissioners that the plan is to provide public access to the historical site, most likely through an easement on a future road through the depot.
