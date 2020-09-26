Need a book to read? Area library directors and staff have suggestions for all.
Even though libraries have been closed or offering limited services during the pandemic, they are still getting new books and checking them out to library customers at curbside. Whether you love mystery, fantasy, nonfiction or romance, your library has something for everyone’s tastes.
One of the services a library provides is called readers’ advisory. According to Diana Tixier Herald, readers’ advisory is, “the act of putting people together with the books they love.”
There is nothing better than sinking into a book that takes you away to a wonderful place, familiar or a whole new experience. The staff at your libraries get to know a variety of books and audiobooks for all ages. Read on for suggestions from them.
“The Bright Lands” by John Fram, suggested by Kristin Williams of the Athena Public Library. This book has characters that are simultaneously sympathetic and repellent, a setting that glistens with Texas heat, and football — that fall tradition we’re all missing. It’s gritty and harrowing, sometimes confusing but definitely holds your attention right to the bloody, disturbing finale. This book is Friday Night Lights, but with murder. Want more after you finish this one? Try “Valentine” by Elizabeth Wetmore.
“One Long River of Song” by Brian Doyle, suggested by Kathleen Schmidtgall of Weston Public Library. The late Brian Doyle possessed an amazing talent for capturing the human condition in a way that has the reader nodding in agreement. This collection of essays will find the reader laughing one moment and wiping away a tear the next. Each piece is a gem.
“Germs vs Soap” by Didi Dragon, suggested by Annette Kubishta of the Helix Public Library. Released in June 2020, this book is timely and helps adults explain to children the importance of handwashing. In its fun format it teaches how germs absolutely do not like soap and how kids can make sure the germs don’t spread.
“Midnight Sun” by Stephenie Meyer, suggested by Cecili Longhorn of the Stanfield Public Library. If you want a whole new look at “The Twilight Saga” series, check out “Midnight Sun” — you will get a great glimpse of the story from Edward’s point of view. My favorite thing about this book is that you get to hear more about his family and where they came from. You must check it out!
“The Witch Elm” by Tana French, suggested by Jennifer Costley of the Pendleton Public Library. The last mystery to be released by the “Dublin Murders” author, “The Witch Elm” is unpredictable, disturbing and uncomfortable. When you close the book, you’ll wonder if you regret reading it, and then stay up all night thinking about whether or not it should have ended differently.
“From Blood and Ash” by Jennifer L. Armentrout, suggested by Susie Sotelo of the Umatilla Public Library. Vampires, werewolves, deities, oh my! Captivating, steamy and action-packed, From “Blood and Ash” is a perfect introduction to Sci-Fi/fantasy/romance. You won’t be able to put it down!
For contact information for the 12 public libraries in Umatilla County, visit www.ucsld.org/our-libraries.
