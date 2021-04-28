My name is Andre Miller, and I am an activist/organizer in Portland during my free time. My day job is community justice organizer for Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty.
I have had the privilege to work with Briana on several different levels and it is important that change, including equity and diversity, begins in the school system. I believe and have faith that Briana, who has lived experience, will be part of transformative change that is needed in the Pendleton School District.
Andre Miller
Portland
