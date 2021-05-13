Anyone who has been following the news, whether on television, radio or online, has seen the dramatic rise in COVID-19 cases in India. In the past three months, the number of confirmed cases in India has risen dramatically from just over 11,000 to more than 400,000 per day. In the past week, India’s daily COVID-19 death toll surpassed 4,000 for the first time. Reports now inform us there have been more than 21 million cases and 238,000 related deaths in India since the pandemic began.
Personally, I feel deep empathy for those who have lost loved ones, whether from this pandemic or otherwise. My own brother died April 14 as a result of cancer, and I officiated at his graveside service on my birthday, April 28. The reality of grief is undeniable.
In his historical fiction novel, “Memoirs of a Geisha,” author Arthur Golden wrote, “Grief is a most peculiar thing; we’re so helpless in the face of it. It’s like a window that will simply open of its own accord. The room grows cold, and we can do nothing but shiver. But it opens a little less each time, and a little less; and one day we wonder what has become of it.” I have found this to be true of grief for myself. Initially overwhelming, in time the sting of grief can diminish.
Still, however, I feel deeply for those who experience the death of loved ones, whether from COVID-19 or from other causes, whether close to home or in faraway places, such as India. When I earnestly ponder the events of this past year, and consider the lives and livelihoods that have been lost, there is an irrefutable sadness that passes over my spirit. Such does not have to either consume or limit me, though. I have the power to help make things better.
One thing I can do — something we all can do — is to help protect others from the adverse effects of COVID-19. I can, and do, choose to wear a face mask when away from home. I do my best to keep appropriate distance between myself and others. Furthermore, I did become vaccinated at the earliest opportunity. These are measures we all can take with respect to others and regard for all.
While some may think, “I’m not going to let others tell me how to live my life,” I choose to concentrate on a different thought: “I’m going to do everything within my control to help protect myself and others.”
I encourage you to think first about the welfare and well-being of others, and then to act in such ways as to help promote considerate and responsible behavior. Let’s each do our part to bring an end to this pandemic.
