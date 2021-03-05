ENTERPRISE — Fishtrap will offer monthly writing workshops in an online format through May, featuring some of the group's favorite writers.
A weekend virtual writing workshop gets things rolling on Saturday, March 13, and Saturday, March 20, featuring Perrin Kerns. "Writing For Resilience: Finding and Using Joy as a Source," will focus on writing about joy in the midst of the pandemic, protests, climate change and solitude. Cost to participate is $270, or $240 for Fishtrap members. Registration is open at www.Fishtrap.org.
April's virtual workshop features nature writer Karen Auvinen. "The Land Beneath Your Feet: Writing with Nature" will be held Wednesdays in April from 6-7:30 p.m. (Pacific time). Registration is $270, or $243 for Fishtrappers.
And in May, "Mining Your Life For Laughter" brings Bob Balmer to Fishtrap on Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sign up for $120, or $110 for Fishtrap members.
More information is available on the organization's website, www.Fishtrap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.