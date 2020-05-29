HERMISTON — Good Shepherd Health Care System has resumed elective procedures and nonemergency surgeries, and is preparing to open up more services when Umatilla County is ready to move into Phase 2 of its reopening.
According to a news release, the hospital and its clinics began to do so on May 1 after "Oregon’s epidemiological curve is considered flattened and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) capacity is intact, with no significant prevalence rate of COVID-19 hospitalized cases in Umatilla County."
Under Phase 1 guidelines of Oregon's reopening, hospitals are not allowed to exceed 50% of their pre-COVID patient volumes, in order to preserve that capacity and PPE for any spikes in cases. Good Shepherd is now preparing for when they are able to move into Phase 2, which will allow the hospital to ramp up to 75% of pre-COVID volumes.
Additional services will also open up, including screenings, preventative medicine, wellness checks, cardiopulmonary rehabilitation, physical therapy and speech pathology.
“The safety of our patients, staff and guests is our top priority as we have implemented several protective measures in each of our service lines to provide care safely,” CEO Dennis Burke said in a statement.
All GSHCS facilities will continue to screen patients and other visitors with temperature checks and health questions before they enter the facility, and social distancing measures. Patients are encouraged to bring a mask with them; if they don't they will be provided one on arrival. One visitor per patient is now allowed for patients who do not have COVID-19.
Many services will continue to be available virtually or over the telephone for patients who wish to stay home, and education department classes will continue to be online-only. Good Shepherd Pharmacy and Home Medical Equipment will continue to provide curbside deliveries.
