HERMISTON — Zeddrik Cota is riding high a little more than two years after a debilitating bicycle accident that resulted in severe head injuries.
“Before the accident he was always struggling in school,” said Oscar Cota, the 14-year-old’s father. “He was presented with an award in recognition of his leadership in class.”
The proud papa went on to say his son is now carrying a 3.79 GPA. The award, he said, was presented at Hermiston High School for his son’s learning efforts, leadership skills and going above and beyond in the district’s distance learning program. He was nominated for the award anonymously, which was presented Oct. 23.
“I feel happy and proud of myself knowing that I’m doing good. I’m doing better,” Zeddrik said.
He calls distance learning “different,” but believes it has been a contributing factor to doing better in school. His father agrees, saying he and Zeddrik’s mother, Alainna Abbott, have discussed having their son continue with online school even after COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
After the June 14, 2018, accident, which occurred at the Hermiston Campus Life skate park, Zeddrik was transferred via medical helicopter to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland. A medically induced coma and a long road to recovery followed. Cota said his son’s physician at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanuel is pleased with his patient’s progress.
Cota said Zeddrik still requires extensive dental work. In addition, he said his son still experiences some issues with his memory and staying focused.
Zeddrik, who recalls little from the accident, said he remembers waking up in the hospital in Portland with his parents staring at him. One thing he appreciates is that his brother called for paramedics, and the expertise of first responders.
In addition, Zeddrik is grateful for the outpouring of support from the community. He received numerous posters and boxes of cards wishing him well.
While the accident has restricted Zeddrik’s activities to non-contact sports, he has been enjoying participating on the high school’s trap shooting team. In addition, he likes spending time with his family and dogs, as well as fishing and hunting, including for ducks and antler sheds. Several months after the accident, Zeddrik got the go-ahead by his doctor to go hunting. He was the only one in the family that had pulled an elk tag that year. He was successful, bagging a 6-point bull.
Also, Zeddrik has gotten back into the saddle — riding his bike. He stressed the importance of donning a helmet while riding a bike.
“I don’t like to wear it but I’m glad I did,” he said. “I wish more kids would wear them.”
