On a beautiful morning the day before Easter in 1982, I was walking to my office located at the First Christian Church in Forest Grove. The previous spring had been a time of physical and emotional exhaustion for me. Early one morning I was awakened with severe chest pain. I rushed to the local hospital clinic for a series of tests. Diagnosis? I was experiencing the symptoms of stress.
Nearly one year after that ordeal, my curiosity was aroused as I drew near the city park between my home and the church. Children were leaving the scene of the annual Easter egg hunt that had just concluded at the park.
As I approached the park, I noticed a small child lingering near the garbage cans. Not more than 5 years old, he held a paper bag nearly one-quarter of his size. Periodically, he would stoop down and pick up something that lay at his feet. Each item was carefully placed in the bag which he clutched in his left hand.
I approached and spoke to the boy. “Hi! What’cha doin’?”
He responded with a glance toward my feet. “Nuttin’ much … just pickin’ up pieces of broken egg shell.” Now both hands clung tightly to the cotton string handles of the bag.
Intrigued by his response, I asked, “What are you going to do with them?”
“I’m gonna take ‘em home and glue ‘em back together.”
Amused, I asked if he hadn’t heard the story of Humpty Dumpty.
“Yeah,” he replied, “but Humpty Dumpty didn’t have a daddy like mine who knows how to put things back together!”
I gleaned a wonderful insight from my little friend those 39 years ago. Like that boy’s father, our Creator can help us piece the broken parts of our lives back together into wholeness. The previous year, my life was physically and emotionally damaged from overwork and stress. By the time I met that boy, however, I had experienced full recovery.
The counsel of a wise doctor, and my compliance with his prescription, had helped bring healing and peace.
Each year, as Easter draws near, I recall that encounter nearly three decades ago with a small boy in a city park. As I trace my journey in life from then until now, I humbly give thanks to God. For our Creator not only knows how to help us rebuild the ruins of our lives, ours is a God who “makes all things new!”
