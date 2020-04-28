HERMISTON — The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District will soon begin spraying for mosquitoes throughout western Umatilla County, the district announced in a press release on Tuesday.
The district, which covers a 525-square-mile area that includes Hermiston, Umatilla, Stanfield and Echo, reports that large bodies of water will be sprayed using a helicopter while smaller areas will be treated by hand. The district will also use “truck mounted ultra low volume sprayers” to control adult mosquitoes. Aerial and truck mounted spraying will be done in the early evening hours just after sunset.
Of the 45 species of mosquitoes found in Oregon, the district commonly sees 12 species of mosquitoes including two that are possible carriers of West Nile virus.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the district offices will be closed to the public, face-to-face services requests will be avoided and all communication with the public will be done via phone. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no data to suggest that COVID-19 or other similar coronaviruses, such as SARS or MERS, are spread by mosquitoes or ticks.
Residents can assist in cutting down the mosquito population by eliminating sources of standing water where mosquitoes breed. This includes keeping gutters and ditches clear, changing birdbath and water bowls frequently and stocking water troughs and ornamental ponds with mosquito fish, which the district has available for free at their office.
If you do not wish to have your property sprayed, call the district at 541-567-5201 and ask to be placed on the no-spray list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.