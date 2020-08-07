HERMISTON — The West Umatilla Mosquito Control District will be conducting targeted aerial mosquito control spraying via airplane after sunset on Sunday, Aug. 9.
According to a news release, if the weather causes a cancelation the spraying may be postponed until the following day. The operation will target a total of 5,000 acres north and east of Hermiston that have been identified as having high populations of mosquitos. Those areas include the Diagonal Road area north of Walls Road to the Highway 730 junction, and the Power City area, all of which are outside city limits.
According to the news release, mosquito control operations are designed to decrease the spread of West Nile virus that some mosquitoes carry. While the virus mostly affects birds, mosquitoes can also pass it on to humans or horses when they bite. The risks of the virus are low and most infected people do not become ill or develop mild flu-like symptoms, but in rare cases West Nile virus may cause dangerous swelling in the brain, known as encephalitis.
Things individuals can do to help reduce mosquito populations are to get rid of opportunities for standing water on their property, such as old tires or clogged gutters, and flush ornamental ponds, horse troughs and other needed sources regularly.
Area residents can report mosquito infestations and dead bird sightings to the West Umatilla Mosquito Control District at 541-567-5201.
