HERMISTON — The Umatilla County Sheriff's office reported on Thursday, Oct. 29, that two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting outside Hermiston.
According to a news release from the sheriff's office, the shooting occurred at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 29, on Sagebrush Road near its intersection with Bensel Road just outside Hermiston. Deputies arrived to find two men dead at the scene and a third man receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound.
"At this time, there is no reason to believe there is any outstanding danger to the community," the release stated.
The release, sent out about 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 30, stated that the sheriff's office is working with the Umatilla Morrow Major Crimes Team to investigate the shooting, and would be releasing more information later in the day.
The information was not released before the East Oregonian’s evening print deadline, however, and Sheriff Terry Rowan and District Attorney Dan Primus did not return calls seeking comment.
The incident represented the fourth and fifth apparent homicide deaths in or just outside of Hermiston this year. Law enforcement has also reported at least four drive-by shootings of vehicles or homes where no one was injured, and in August a man was seriously injured in a shooting in the parking lot of the Hermiston Safeway.
Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston said the pandemic has caused such unusual circumstances this year that it is hard to consider crime statistics from 2020 and previous years an “apples-to-apples” comparison. Overall, however, reported crime in Hermiston for the first three quarters of 2020 has dropped by 32% compared to the same period in 2019, and violent crime is down 23%, according to records Edmiston provided. But the increase in shooting incidents in the area compared to recent years is an unfortunate, serious development, he said.
The third-quarter crime report shows either one or zero homicides or attempted homicides each year in Hermiston from 2011 to 2019. FBI data going back even further shows the same trend of one or zero homicides per year reported by HPD going back to 2009. FBI statistics show the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office reported five homicides in its jurisdiction in 2016, and between zero and two all other years between 2009 and 2019.
Edmiston referred questions about the specific details of the Oct. 29 shooting to the sheriff’s office, but in answer to a question about whether the shooting appeared to be connected to any other shooting incidents in the Hermiston area this year, he did say that when more information is released there might “be some dots that could be connected.”
He said HPD continues to investigate major crimes from earlier in 2020. In the case of Jordan Delano Crandall, who was found deceased with a gunshot wound outside of Hermiston on March 18, he said law enforcement is getting closer to being able to provide “some resolution.” In the case of Jesus Eli Lopez, who was found deceased of a gunshot wound in Hermiston on June 9, Edmiston said they are also making headway in working with law enforcement in another state regarding a suspect.
