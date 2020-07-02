UMATILLA COUNTY — Umatilla County Public Health announced 48 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, July 2.
The new cases bring the county up to a total of 614 confirmed cases and 50 presumptive cases. The county also set a new high for hospitalizations, at 10 COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized.
Two hundred and ninety four cases have recovered so far, according to the county, and five people have died.
The county news release stated that the health department continues to find people who are spreading COVID-19 to others by going to work while sick.
"Now, more than ever, it's important that businesses make sure employees don't come to work sick," the department stated. "Employees can feel internal and external pressure from continuing to work for a mild illness. Businesses are encouraged to develop flexible licensing policies to support sick employees and establish procedures to send employees who are not feeling well at home."
The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation announced on July 2 that the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Umatilla Indian Reservation stands at 21. The news release stated that "many" of the individuals who had tested positive recently had attended social gatherings.
The news release also stated that gatherings on the reservation are being restricted to no more than 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, effective immediately.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.